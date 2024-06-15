Our picks for refrigerators under BDT 50k for Eid-ul-Adha

Here are our picks for refrigerator models you can buy for Eid-ul-Adha 2024 under the BDT 50,000 price tag. Illustration: Tech & Startup Desk

As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, the demand for efficient and reliable refrigerators becomes paramount. A good refrigerator not only ensures that your meat and festive treats remain fresh but also helps in organising and managing your kitchen better during this busy period. As such, here are our picks for refrigerator models you can buy for Eid-ul-Adha 2024 under the BDT 50,000 price tag. Please keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary across stores.

Samsung RB21KMFH5SK/D3

Price: BDT 48,000 - 50,000

Capacity: 218 litres

This refrigerator is equipped with a digital inverter compressor, which adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand. This technology should ensure efficient cooling while reducing energy consumption. It also features a Mono Cooling system, which means that the refrigerator maintains a steady temperature throughout its inside, making sure food stays fresh for a longer time.

Walton WFD-1F3-GDEL-XX

Price: BDT 32,000 - 34,000

Capacity: 163 litres

This refrigerator is a good choice if you are looking for a compact, efficient, and stylish solution. With a capacity of 163 litres, it should fit the needs of small families, single individuals, or as a secondary fridge. It is equipped with a highly efficient compressor that ensures optimal cooling while consuming less energy while using an eco-friendly refrigerant.

Whirlpool Fresh Magic Pro 73003

Price: BDT 43,000 - 45,000

Capacity: 278 litres

This refrigerator is equipped with Fresh Magic Pro technology, which includes features designed to preserve the freshness of your food. It comes with a large freezer with stackable trays ensuring maximum freezer space, as well as toughened glass shelves for storing large, heavy utensils. It also incorporates eco-friendly features by eliminating the use of CFCs and HCFCs.

Singer Bottom Mounted Refrigerator | FBDS185-BG

Price: BDT 35,000 - 37,000

Capacity: 184 litres

This refrigerator offers a blend of innovative design and efficient functionality, making it a great addition to any household. The efficient freezing and cooling systems should be great when storing meat, while the advanced cooling technology helps in maintaining freshness and quality, ensuring they are in the condition you need for your celebrations.

Transtec Refrigerator | TRGD - DC - 207

Price: BDT 36,000 - 38,000

Capacity: 207 litres

This refrigerator is designed to consume minimal electricity while delivering optimal cooling performance. It is also equipped with antibacterial technology, inhibiting the growth of microbes and adding an extra layer of hygiene and freshness to Eid meat storage over a longer period. It features a Direct Cooling system with a removable gasket, wide-voltage operation, and eco-friendly refrigerant.