Our picks for air coolers under BDT 20,000

Air coolers work in an open room by drawing in hot air, passing it through water-soaked pads, and releasing cooled air back into the room.

Looking for an eco-friendly and budget-conscious way to beat the heat this summer? Consider air coolers, also known as evaporative coolers, which offer a natural cooling method without the high energy consumption of traditional air conditioners.

Air coolers work in an open room by drawing in hot air, passing it through water-soaked pads, and releasing cooled air back into the room. Moreover, air coolers are portable and easy to install, providing flexible cooling solutions that can be moved from one room to another.

Here are our top picks for air coolers under BDT 20,000:

Symphony Air Cooler | HiFlo 40

Symphony Air Cooler | HiFlo 40

Price: BDT 17,500

Water capacity: 40L

Power consumption: 150W

With 40-litre water tank capacity, this air cooler comes with a cool flow dispenser and i-pure technology which reduces pollutants coming into the room.

Gree portable Air cooler KSWK-2001DGL 20L

Gree portable Air cooler KSWK-2001DGL 20L

Price: BDT 17,490

Water capacity: 20L

Power consumption: 145W

With a 20-litre water tank capacity, the product has honeycomb cooling media. With 4 fan speeds and 8 hour timer, the product also has oscillation function and fragrance function.

VISION Evaporative Air Cooler 45L Super Cool

VISION Evaporative Air Cooler 45L Super Cool

Price: BDT 16,000

Water capacity: 35L

Power consumption: 120W

This 35-litre water capacity product comes with a temper glass top lid with an effective area of 40 to 60 m2 and max airflow of 6500 m3 per hour.

Walton WEA-Zen Cool 40L

Walton WEA-Zen Cool 40L

Price: BDT 15,900

Water capacity: 40L

Power consumption: 165W

With a water tank capacity of 40-litre, this product has a voltage level of 220-240V AC, 50Hz. The effective area is 300 square ft and maximum air volume is 1550 m3 per hour.

Kenstar Wondercool (KCAWCF1W-FCA) Air Cooler

Kenstar Wondercool (KCAWCF1W-FCA) Air Cooler

Price: BDT 15,900

Water capacity: 50L

Power consumption: 190W (approx.)

With a water tank capacity of maximum 50-litre, this product has a built-in mosquito net which also works as a dust filter. Weighing 20 kg, this product's air delivery is 2550 m3 per hour.