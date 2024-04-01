Our picks for air conditioners under Tk. 50,000

Air conditioners are no longer considered a luxury item, as there are affordable options under the Tk. 50,000 price tag. Keep reading for basic know-how of air conditioners and some of our suggestions.

Buying new air-conditioners has become a necessity in these scorching summers. However, air conditioners are no longer considered a luxury item, as there are affordable options under the Tk. 50,000 price tag. Still, before buying an air conditioner, you need to do some research about what type of air conditioner would be suitable for your room, and the capacity needed for optimum air conditioning. Keep reading for basic know-how of air conditioners and our suggestions under Tk. 50,000.

Types of ACs

There are mainly two types of ACs available in the local market: split ACs and window ACs. Split ACs, as the name suggests, have two body parts: an internal unit that stays inside the room and an outdoor unit that is placed outside. Split ACs can be a bit expensive but are more efficient for cooling. On the other hand, window ACs are one single, rectangular unit. These are easier to set up and are usually less expensive, but need a thicker wall for installation of 9 to 12 inches. This makes split ACs mostly applicable for domestic use only.

Capacity

Another important thing to note about ACs is the capacity, a measurement done in tonnes. For domestic uses, ACs with 1/1.5 tonnes of capacity are enough. Whether you should use 1 tonne or 1.5 tonnes will depend on factors such as the size of the room, sun exposure, and number of people living in that room. You can ask your salesperson or use an online BTU (British Thermal Units) calculator for that.

Other than these, you may need to know about inverter and non-inverter ACs. Non-inverters are cheaper but inverter ACs are more energy efficient. With all that being said, let's move on to our suggestions for affordable ACs currently available in the local market. Please keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary across stores.

Walton - WSN-DIAMOND-12F

Walton - WSN-DIAMOND-12F

Price: Tk. 46,000

Type: Non-inverter

Power supply: 230 V ~ 50 Hz

Cooling capacity: 1 tonne or 12000 BTU/Hr

Input consumption: 1260 W

This particular AC from Walton has built-in ionisers to infiltrate dust, bacteria, smoke, and odour for healthy breathing. It creates minimum noise and is eco-friendly with energy efficiency: two key features of this model. Larger inlet-outlet areas along with a bigger cross-flow fan ensure decent airflow and cooling, which helps lower energy consumption. This particular AC also uses R410a gas, which has zero depletion potential (0DP) and low global warming potential.

Haier Non-Inverter TurboCool AC | 12 (NM)

Haier Non-Inverter TurboCool AC | 12 (NM)

Price: Tk. 49,990

Type: Non-inverter

Power supply: 230 V ~ 50 Hz

Cooling capacity: 1 tonne or 12000 BTU/Hr

Input consumption: 1200 W

This AC from Haier is a budget-friendly option with a turbo cool feature that ensures power efficiency and fast cooling. It has some features that are only found in high-end ACs, like dry mode and sleep mode for added comfort. It comes with a golden fin coating which protects the condenser coils from extreme weather conditions, helping the AC last longer in unpredictable seasons.

Midea MSI-12CRN Inverter AC

Midea MSI-12CRN Inverter AC

Price: Tk. 44,000

Type: Intelligent Inverter

Power supply: 220 V ~ 50 Hz

Cooling capacity: 1 tonne or 12000 BTU/Hr

Input consumption: 1200 W

This AC from the Chinese global brand Midea is another affordable option. Its intelligent inverter technology sets it apart from the other ACs in this budget. Once the set temperature is achieved, the intelligent inverter system reduces output power and consumes less energy. Its DC inverter compressor makes it safe to use as well, with a double-layer condenser providing an additional layer of protection. It also has auto cool and auto clean systems which help to maintain fresh air circulation and eliminate bacteria and pollutants.

Vision APC 3D Pro Split Type Non-Inverter

Vision APC 3D Pro Split Type Non-Inverter

Price: Tk. 47,900

Type: Non-inverter

Power supply: 265 V ~ 50 Hz

Cooling capacity: 1 tonne or 12000 BTU/Hr

Input consumption: 1200 W

Vision is another local manufacturer which has budget-friendly options for air conditioners. This particular model has features like a sleep mode timer and on-off cooling. It also has a copper condenser and comes with a dust filter, giving it points for health benefits. This AC also sports a 3D function cooling which boosts its cooling function. It comes with the golden fin technology that makes it durable for long-term use in hot humid weather like the current season.

Jamuna JEC-12QA

Jamuna JEC-12QA

Price: Tk. 46,800

Type: Non-inverter

Power supply: 240 V ~ 50 Hz

Cooling capacity: 1 tonne or 12000 BTU/Hr

Input consumption: 1200 W

This AC from the local brand Jamuna features two unique functions: activity detection and auto airflow, which ensures optimum air conditioning at any corner of the room. It has built-in ioniser technology for air purification, as well as self-cleaning and high-temperature sterilisation features. If you care about your AC's aesthetics, you might like this model's sleek design and minimalist look.