Deep freezers under BDT 40k for this Eid-ul-Adha

Check out our list of deep freezers you can buy for this year's Eid-ul-Adha, under the BDT 40k price range.

Preparing for Eid-ul-Adha involves storing and preserving large quantities of meat. As such, a deep freezer becomes an indispensable appliance during this time. Read on for our picks of deep freezers you can buy for Eid-ul-Adha 2024 within the price range of BDT 40,000. Please keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary across stores.

Haier Chest Freezer | HCF-175SG

Haier Chest Freezer | HCF-175SG

Price: BDT 38,000 - 40,000

Capacity: 142 litres

The freezer features a compact and space-saving design, making it suitable for smaller kitchens, apartments, or areas with limited floor space. It features convertible technology, allowing users to seamlessly switch between freezer and refrigerator modes. Despite these advanced features and durable construction, it is priced competitively, offering value for money.

Vision Glass Door Chest Freeze RE-150

Vision Glass Door Chest Freeze RE-150 litre

Price: BDT 27,450 - 30,500

Capacity: 150 litres

As the most affordable deep freezer in this list, VISION Glass Door Chest Freezer RE-150 Liter comes with power options of 100-130 W, 220 V, and 50 Hz with a modest yet handy 150 litres of storage capacity. It has features such as thick foaming on side walls, a quick freezer indicator, three layers of PCM anti-corrosive body, and a low noise compressor.

Sharp Freezer SJC-118-WH

Sharp Freezer SJC-118-WH

Price: BDT 36,000 - 38,000

Capacity: 110 litres

With its fast freezing function, this freezer allows you to quickly freeze meat and other perishable items, preserving their quality and freshness for longer periods. The removable storage basket and interior light make it easy to organise and access the contents of the freezer, ensuring that you can find what you need without hassle, even during the busy Eid festivities.

Panasonic Chest Freezer | SCR-CH151H7B

Panasonic Chest Freezer | SCR-CH151H7B

Price: BDT 38,000 - 40,000

Capacity: 151 litres

This freezer is equipped with a UV-coated cabinet, which adds an extra layer of protection and durability to the appliance, preventing damage from prolonged exposure to sunlight. It also offers convertible functionality, allowing users to switch between freezer and refrigerator modes, and is equipped with rolling legs, which facilitate easy mobility and placement within the home.

Walton WCF-2T5-GDEL-GX

Walton WCF-2T5-GDEL-GX

Price: BDT 36,000 - 38,000

Capacity: 205 litres

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, this refrigerator is built to consume minimal electricity while delivering optimal cooling performance, helping users save on energy costs. Moreover, it also incorporates nanotechnology and powerful antimicrobial properties, maintaining a hygienic environment and preserving the freshness of stored food items.