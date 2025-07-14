Microsoft to stop new Office features on Windows 10 by 2026

Microsoft has confirmed that it will cease rolling out new features for its Office apps on Windows 10 starting in August 2026.

According to a recent announcement by the company, while the Office suite, now known as Microsoft 365, will continue receiving security updates on Windows 10 through October 2028, functional enhancements will no longer be introduced on the older operating system after the announced deadlines.

The changes will apply to both personal and business users. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, along with business users on the Current Channel, will lose access to new features in August 2026. Users on the Monthly Enterprise Channel will see feature support end on October 13, 2026, followed by a final cutoff for Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel users on January 12, 2027.

Although Microsoft earlier walked back plans to end security support for Office apps on Windows 10, it did not initially disclose that feature updates would be discontinued. With this announcement, users who wish to access the latest Microsoft 365 capabilities will need to upgrade to Windows 11.

Windows 10 is scheduled to reach its end of support on October 14, 2025.