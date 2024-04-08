Microsoft to open new London-based AI hub

Tech & Startup
Mon Apr 8, 2024 08:34 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 08:40 PM

Microsoft hub
The Microsoft AI Hub team will be led by AI scientist and engineer Jordan Hoffmann, with Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google DeepMind, as EVP and CEO. Image: Collected

Microsoft has unveiled plans to open a new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in London, UK, with a primary emphasis on researching large language models and associated infrastructure. The Microsoft AI Hub team will be led by AI scientist and engineer Jordan Hoffmann, with Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google DeepMind, as EVP and CEO.

Suleyman, in an official press release, stated that this AI hub will consist of experts from Microsoft's London Paddington office and will be a close collaboration with other partners of the company, including OpenAI. According to him, with this move, Microsoft plans to further recognise its significant pool of AI talent in the UK, while committing to substantial long-term investment in the region. 

The press release adds that job openings for the Microsoft AI Hub will soon be posted, with the tech giant seeking individuals driven by "impactful innovation and a culture of continuous learning".

This new hub also aligns with Microsoft's recent £2.5 billion investment to equip the UK workforce for the AI era, including plans to deploy 20,000 advanced GPUs by 2026.

 

