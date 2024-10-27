Meta's AI chatbot to use Reuters for news content

This collaboration is notable as it marks Meta's first significant news partnership in years, following criticism over its handling of news content and misinformation.

Meta Platforms has formed a new partnership with international news platform Reuters, enabling its AI chatbot to utilise Reuters' content for real-time responses to user questions about news and current events.

While financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, it has been reported by Reuters that the international news platform will be compensated for licensing its trusted news content under a multi-year deal.

This collaboration is notable as it marks Meta's first significant news partnership in years, following criticism over its handling of news content and misinformation. A Meta spokesperson stated that the AI can now provide summaries and links to Reuters articles, though it remains unclear if Reuters' content will be used to train Meta's large-language model.

This partnership reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, with companies like OpenAI and Perplexity also forming similar collaborations with news organisations to enhance the credibility of AI-generated content.

Reuters has had a fact-checking partnership with Meta since 2020, states the report.