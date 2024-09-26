Meta Connect 2024: All the key announcements

CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiling the Meta Quest 3S, the company's brand-new mixed reality headset, at the Meta Connect 2024 event. Images: Meta

At the annual Meta Connect 2024 event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed a series of product launches and updates, including a new mixed reality headset, its most advanced augmented reality (AR) glasses yet, and new AI-driven features. Here's a look at the key announcements from the event.

At Meta Connect 2024, the company unveiled Orion, its most advanced augmented reality (AR) glasses yet.

Orion - Augmented reality glasses

The tech giant introduced Orion, its brand-new AR glasses, which the company claims are the most advanced in the world. Weighing less than 100 grams, these see-through glasses allow users to interact with virtual objects superimposed on their real-world surroundings. Features include the ability to make video calls, access WhatsApp and Messenger, and retrieve information from the user's environment.

Powered by a custom chip, Orion also integrates generative AI, allowing users to perform tasks such as identifying items on a table with visual labels. While Meta is still working on a consumer version of the glasses, they are not yet available for sale. A 'neural wristband' worn by users will respond to hand gestures, further enhancing interaction.

Quest 3S is a more budget-friendly version of Meta's Quest VR headset lineup.

Quest 3S - A cheaper alternative to mixed reality headset

Meta unveiled the Quest 3S, a more budget-friendly version of its Quest VR headsets. Priced at $299.99 for the smaller storage version and $399.99 for the larger one, the Quest 3S retains many of the features of the more expensive Quest 3, including the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip and Touch Plus controllers.

However, the lower price comes with trade-offs—such as the lack of a depth sensor, lower resolution screens, and a narrower field of view compared to the Quest 3. The new headset is scheduled to launch on October 15, 2024. In addition, Meta is discontinuing the older Quest 2 and Quest Pro devices.

Mark Zuckerberg showing off Llama 3.2 in Meta Connect 2024

Llama 3.2 - Multimodal AI model

Meta introduced its latest AI model, Llama 3.2, an open-source AI that can generate content from both image and text prompts. With the ability to process visuals, the model is now on par with competitor models such as OpenAI, which also offer multimodal support.

Smaller versions of the Llama 3.2 model are also designed for mobile devices, enabling AI processing without requiring large amounts of computing power.

Celebrity voices for Meta AI chatbot

Meta is adding a new voice feature to its AI chatbot, allowing users to choose from celebrity voices, including John Cena, Judi Dench, Kristen Bell, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key. This feature will be available across Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, starting in the US and other English-speaking markets.

This move continues Meta's push into using celebrity endorsements for its AI products, following earlier efforts to integrate celebrities into its chatbot through text-based personas.

AI-generated content on social media

Meta is testing a new feature on Facebook and Instagram called 'Imagined for You', which will deliver AI-generated content based on users' interests and current trends.

This feature allows users to visualise themselves in various scenarios, such as video game characters or astronauts. For now, this feature remains in the testing phase.

Updates to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Meta's Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are getting a series of software updates, including new AI-powered features. These include Reminders, which can help users keep track of tasks like grocery lists, and the ability to scan QR codes and phone numbers with voice commands.

Later this year, Meta plans to add real-time speech translation and AI video capabilities to the glasses. New hardware styles, such as transparent frames and transition lenses, will also be introduced, as per Meta.