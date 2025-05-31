WhatsApp status is becoming similar to Facebook story

WhatsApp users can also attach music to their status posts, either as a standalone update or as a “music sticker” layered on top of a separate image or selfie, according to a recent blog by WhatsApp. Image: Brett Jordan/Unsplash.

WhatsApp has announced a series of updates to its Status feature on May 29, bringing it closer in style and function to Facebook Stories.

In an official blog post, the Meta-owned messaging service outlined four new tools designed to make WhatsApp Status posts more dynamic and personalised. These include options for music sharing, sharing options, and interactive stickers, features that strongly echo Facebook's approach to social sharing.

Among the updates is a new layout tool that allows users to combine up to six images into a single collage, complete with adjustable editing tools. WhatsApp users can also attach music to their status posts, either as a standalone update or as a "music sticker" layered on top of a separate image or selfie, according to a recent blog by WhatsApp.

Another new option enables users to turn any photo into a custom sticker for use in a Status update. Additionally, a feature called "Add Yours" invites users to share a prompt with friends, allowing them to reply by creating and posting their own related status. This kind of interactive sharing mechanism is already familiar to users of Instagram and Facebook Stories, both of which are also operated by Meta.

Though WhatsApp has traditionally positioned Status as a more private and secure space with updates only visible to saved contacts, the latest changes suggest an evolving emphasis on creativity and expression.

The updates are set to roll out 'soon' and will be available to all users in the 'coming months', states WhatsApp.