Meet Indus Appstore: the Indian Google Play Store

PhonePe, a fintech company established in 2016, has unveiled the Indus Appstore, an Android app store for Indian consumers. According to the company, the app store has already crossed 1 lakh downloads within three days of launch, and is available in 12 regional languages.

Indus Appstore offers users access to over 2 lakh mobile apps and games spanning 45 categories. Additionally, the platform introduces a short-video based discovery feature to enhance user engagement during app exploration.

According to PhonePe, Indus Appstore also allows app developers to select any third-party payment gateway for in-app billing without incurring commission charges. To further support developers, the platform is waiving app listing fees for one year until April 1, 2025.