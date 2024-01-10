Mark Zuckerberg begins cattle farming

The chosen cattle breeds are Wagyu and Angus, with the ranch emphasising a local and vertically integrated approach throughout the production process, as per Zuckerberg. Image: Mark Zuckerberg's official Facebook profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has undertaken cattle-raising at Ko'olau Ranch, Kauai, Hawaii in a goal to produce premium quality beef. As per Zuckerberg in a recent Facebook post, the chosen cattle breeds are Wagyu and Angus, with the ranch emphasising a local and vertically integrated approach throughout the production process.

In his post, Zuckerberg detailed how the cattle are raised on his ranch. Cattle are fed a diet primarily comprising macadamia meal, and they consume ranch-produced beer, as he described. He also stated that he intends to establish a fully localised and self-sufficient production cycle. Considering each cow requires 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of food annually, substantial acreage is allocated to macadamia trees, Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg's daughters actively participate in the ranch's operations, including planting macadamia trees and tending to various animals. The ongoing effort is focused on continual improvement, with each season presenting new opportunities for refinement, as per the owner of Facebook.

"My goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world," he said in the Facebook post. "Of all my projects, this is the most delicious."

According to a December 2023 report by the American monthly magazine Wired, Zuckerberg has so far invested about $100 million in his 1,400-acre 'top-secret compound' in Hawaii, and plans on adding mansions, a gym, tennis court, spa facilities, and even an underground bunker eventually.