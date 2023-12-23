Making migration more accessible for Bangladeshis

A chat with Namir Ahmad Nuri, CEO of Ami Probashi Ltd.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Namir Ahmad Nuri, co-founder and CEO of Ami Probashi Ltd., shared the details of the Ami Probashi platform, challenges within the industry, and his journey thus far.

The 'Ami Probashi' app and recruitment management system is a user-friendly, digitised platform that streamlines the migration process for aspiring Bangladeshis seeking employment abroad. The app provides a range of services, including online government services, migration enrollment, training booking and certifications, vaccine registration, job postings, and essential tasks for overseas work.

Please share with us your journey so far.

Ami Probashi Ltd. was founded with a simple yet profound vision: to empower aspiring Bangladeshi migrants by providing them with a centralised platform to manage their entire migration journey. We realised that the traditional migration process was often complex, time-consuming, and required extensive reliance on middlemen, leading to increased costs and potential exploitation. We aimed to transform this experience by providing a user-friendly digital solution that would give aspiring migrants control of their migration process from start to finish.

What kinds of challenges did you face when launching the company?

One of the key challenges we faced was the lack of innovation in the migration sector. For decades, the process has remained largely unchanged, relying on outdated systems and inefficient practices. We wanted to disrupt this status quo by introducing a modern, technology-driven platform that would streamline the entire experience. Another challenge was the initial perception of trust among aspiring migrants. They were accustomed to relying on intermediaries and were hesitant to embrace a digital solution. We addressed this by continuously improving the platform's usability, enhancing user education, and collaborating with government stakeholders to ensure the platform's legitimacy.

How successful has the app been so far in terms of impact? How do you plan to develop further in the future?

Today, Ami Probashi has over 5 million users and is used by over 2,000 recruiting agencies. We have partnered with government agencies to provide them with real-time data analytics to inform policy decisions and improve the migration process. For aspiring migrants, Ami Probashi has significantly reduced the time required to complete the migration process, streamlined the application process for jobs, and provided access to a wider range of employment opportunities. We are committed to further expanding our services, integrating more AI-powered tools, and forging strategic partnerships with foreign companies to expand our reach and impact.

Do you want to work further on any untapped opportunities that could benefit migrant workers?

Our ultimate goal is to transform the migration experience for Bangladeshis, making it more accessible, efficient, and secure. We believe that technology can play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between aspiring migrants and their aspirations.

We recently signed an agreement with a2i, where all the union-level digital centres will have Ami Probashi services - which means greater local support for every aspiring migrant across Bangladesh. We also ensured that even someone not proficient with modern technology can get the help they need at these union-level digital centres and complete the necessary processes through the Ami Probashi platform.

How do you envision the company's growth in the coming years?

First of all, we want more strategic partnerships. People who understand the sector and can support us with knowledge and guidance. By leveraging technology and data, we can empower migrants to take control of their own journeys, ensuring their safety, maximising their opportunities, and contributing to their overall well-being. Furthermore, we are working on the skill development of migrant workers. The platform supports online booking for technical training centres - a feature we want to improve further in the upcoming years.