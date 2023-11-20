Luna Shamsuddoha receives posthumous 'Meritorious Achievement Award'

During the award ceremony, the organisers acknowledged the significance of Luna Shamsuddoha's contributions to the Bangladeshi electoral management system. Image: Collected

Luna Shamsuddoha, a renowned Bangladeshi IT entrepreneur, was posthumously honoured with the Meritorious Achievement Award by the International Center for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) and the National Electoral Commission of Portugal. The recognition at this year's International Electoral Awards Ceremony highlighted Shamsuddoha's role in developing the Bangladeshi voter registration software with photograph and fingerprint support.

Luna Shamsuddoha, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 63 after battling cancer, was the founder of Dohatech New Media. Her company served as a solution partner in the voter registration project undertaken by the Bangladesh Election Commission. The software she spearheaded played a significant role in enhancing the electoral process, incorporating advanced features for accurate voter identification.

The posthumous accolade was announced in a press release issued by Dohatec on Sunday, focusing on Shamsuddoha's contributions to the electoral management system technology. The International Electoral Awards, bestowed by a jury comprising experts from diverse countries specialising in electoral systems and information technology, serves as a global recognition of excellence in the field.

Reem Shamsuddoha, Luna Shamsuddoha's daughter, accepted the ICPS award on behalf of her late mother at the ceremony in Lisbon. During the award ceremony, the organisers acknowledged the significance of Luna Shamsuddoha's contributions in the Bangladeshi electoral management system.