LinkedIn working on short-form video feed: report

A brief demo on the new feature suggests that like other platforms, the short-form videos on LinkedIn can also be liked, shared, and commented on. Image: Airam Dato-on/Pexels

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, is reportedly developing a short-form video feed in the app, according to TechCrunch, an international tech news platform.

As per TechCrunch, LinkedIn officials have confirmed that they are working on this new feature. However, specific details regarding its release date or how it will work have not yet been disclosed.

The report suggests that this short-form video feed will resemble popular formats found on platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. It is expected to be accessible through a new 'Video' tab within the LinkedIn app.

Austin Null, a strategy director at McKinney, an influencer agency, shared a brief demo on LinkedIn, providing insight into how this new feed would function. In the demo, tapping on the upcoming 'video' button directs users to a vertical layout of short videos, which can be easily swiped through. Similar to other platforms supporting short-form content, LinkedIn will allow users to like, share, and comment on these videos.

The integration of short-form videos on LinkedIn has the potential to create fresh opportunities for creators, according to industry experts. However, some users argue that the feed, as depicted in the demo, may seem intrusive and could conflict with the platform's professional atmosphere.