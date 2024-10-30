LinkedIn launches Hiring Assistant, AI recruitment agent

Aimed at supporting recruiters and hiring teams, Hiring Assistant is intended to handle tasks such as drafting job descriptions, sourcing candidates, and engaging with applicants. Image: Bastian Riccardi/Pexels

LinkedIn has recently launched Hiring Assistant, a new AI-driven tool designed to streamline recruitment processes by automating several routine tasks.

Aimed at supporting recruiters and hiring teams, Hiring Assistant is intended to handle tasks such as drafting job descriptions, sourcing candidates, and engaging with applicants, says LinkedIn in an official blog. The tool offers features that allow recruiters to focus on higher-level strategic activities by automating more repetitive aspects of recruitment.

According to LinkedIn, Hiring Assistant enables users to upload job descriptions or simple notes to create postings, identify and flag qualified candidates, draft outreach messages, and answer basic role-related questions from candidates. The tool also allows recruiters to control the tool's level of involvement, with options for personalised updates and insights to help guide hiring strategies.

Initially launched with select companies, including AMD, Canva, Siemens, and Zurich Insurance, LinkedIn plans a broader rollout for Hiring Assistant in the coming months, states an article by international tech news platform TechCrunch.

Built on LinkedIn data and powered by OpenAI's GPT language model, the AI assistant integrates with third-party applicant tracking systems and draws on LinkedIn's extensive network of 1 billion users, 68 million companies, and a database of 41,000 skills, adds the TechCrunch report.

LinkedIn describes Hiring Assistant as an important addition to its B2B offerings, enhancing its AI capabilities for the recruitment industry. Future updates are expected to include additional features such as messaging and scheduling support for interviews, as well as tools to manage candidate follow-ups.