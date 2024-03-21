Navigating politics in the corporate jungle

Let me share a true story from a LinkedIn friend who had a bitter argument with his boss. Attempts to share his concerns turned futile as the office only kept records in hard copies instead of digital. Eventually, his frustration reached a height where he blocked his boss on his phone.

As if that was not enough, he found himself facing accusations from a client over a missing file and the office grapevine going abuzz against him while the boss steadfastly denied having any clue of the said file's whereabouts.

The drama climaxed when CCTV footage revealed the boss retrieving the file herself on a Sunday! But in fear of further drama, he chose not to report her actions, having lost all hope in the accountability and justice system of the organisation.

Office politics always has a negative connotation, being associated with manipulation, conspiracy, backstabbing, drama, and other such things. However, it is also an integral part of professional life, influencing everything from individual career trajectories to team dynamics and project outcomes.

While some succeed in avoiding it altogether by smartly navigating through it, the majority get caught in its trap, believing themselves to be smarter. Smartly navigating office politics can be crucial for success in today's work environment.

According to a survey conducted by the American Management Association, 76 percent of respondents believed that office politics played a significant role in their organisation. A global survey by Gartner found that 46 percent of employees felt that office politics hindered their ability to achieve their goals, while 51 percent believed it undermined team trust.

To effectively navigate corporate politics, professionals should understand the organisational landscape, build strong relationships, maintain integrity, focus on results, and demonstrate adaptability.

They should also choose their battles wisely, manage emotions, develop political savvy, seek win-win solutions, and invest in continuous self-development. By following these strategies, one can professionally navigate office politics, build credibility, and achieve career objectives while maintaining ethical standards.

Harvard Business Review's reading list, "How to Navigate Office Politics," offers valuable insights and tactics for better managing the complexities of workplace politics.

Not all office politics are inherently negative. "Playing Office Politics Without Selling Your Soul" emphasises that good politics involves advancing one's interests without compromising the rights of others or the organisation's legitimate interests. By understanding the difference between ethical and unethical political behaviour, individuals can deal with office politics with integrity and professionalism.

Effective networking is another key aspect of mastering office politics. "How Leaders Create and Use Networks" highlights the importance of strategic networking skills for successful leaders.

Recognising opportunities and knowing whom to connect with can significantly impact one's ability to accomplish goals. Developing these networking abilities is essential for both aspiring leaders and seasoned professionals looking to expand their influence within their organisations.

Knowing how to mitigate conflicts and turn adversaries into allies is a valuable skill. "Make Your Enemies Your Allies" outlines three key steps for reversing workplace rivalries and fostering positive relationships. By addressing underlying issues, finding common ground, and fostering open communication, individuals can transform contentious dynamics into opportunities for collaboration and mutual success.

Ultimately, navigating office politics requires a blend of strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, and ethical conduct. Rather than viewing politics as a source of conflict and negativity, it can be perceived as an avenue for growth, influence, and collaboration.

By accessing resources like business magazines and professional coach and implementing tactics for effective political navigation, one can improve workplace relationships and advance careers with meaningful outcomes for themselves and their teams.

Corporate success depends not just on knowledge but on navigating office politics and relationships. Balancing ambition with integrity is key. Aim high but stay true to your values. Compromising on integrity is akin to self-betrayal.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.