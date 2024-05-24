Joe Biden is hiring a 'meme manager'; will pay up to $85000

President Joe Biden's campaign has announced a job opening for a "partner manager, content and meme pages." The role, which offers a salary of up to $85,000, involves collaborating with podcasters, digital-media companies, and popular social-media meme pages, reports Business Insider. Successful candidates will need to relocate to Wilmington, Delaware, where the campaign is based.

The job listing highlights the importance of building and maintaining relationships with influencers in the digital media space. Meme pages, which attract millions of views daily on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, have become a significant avenue for reaching younger audiences, reports Insider. The Biden campaign's initiative follows a trend set by previous political campaigns, such as Mike Bloomberg's 2020 presidential run, which partnered with the Instagram meme page FuckJerry, boasting nearly 15 million followers.

Gen Z, the primary creators and consumers of meme content, represents a crucial demographic for Biden. Many young voters have expressed dissatisfaction with the president's handling of issues like the climate crisis and the war in Gaza. Polls indicate that a substantial number of young people are unaware of Biden's efforts and policies, making the engagement through digital media vitalr.

Business Insider reports that the position requires two to four years of experience in the video, media, or entertainment industry, along with expertise in digital media. A critical aspect of the role will be identifying the best "engagement opportunities" with high-followership pages to maximise outreach and impact.