Next Step

Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. SAJIDA Foundation - Coordinator, Data Specialist/ Data Analytics

Deadline: September 7

Eligibility:

B.Sc. in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) or Graduation in MIS.

Strong knowledge of Software Development, Database Management, and BI Tools.

Proficiency in SDLC, SQL Server, MySQL, Power BI, Business Process automation tools, and data analysis tools.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the career portal on SAJIDA Foundation's official website.

2. Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited - Brand Manager

Deadline: September 6

Eligibility:

M. Pharm degree from a recognised university.

Prior experience in similar marketing roles within a reputable pharmaceutical manufacturing company, preferably in Oncology or Hematology.

Business communication skills in both English and Bangla, with strong presentation skills.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

3. United Commercial Bank PLC - Audit Officer

Deadline: September 10

Master's/Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.

Certifications such as CA, CMA, ACCA, or other relevant qualifications (completed or in progress) will be an added advantage.

Prior experience in relevant areas such as Risk Management, Operations, Compliance, or other related business functions.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. Damien Foundation - Programme Specialist

Deadline: September 13

Eligibility:

MBBS with Master of Public Health (MPH).

Prior experience in the Public Health Sector, preferably in TB and Leprosy.

Technical understanding in TB, Leprosy, and the public health system of Bangladesh along with computer skills.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.