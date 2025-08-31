Jobs of the week
1. SAJIDA Foundation - Coordinator, Data Specialist/ Data Analytics
Deadline: September 7
Eligibility:
- B.Sc. in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) or Graduation in MIS.
- Strong knowledge of Software Development, Database Management, and BI Tools.
- Proficiency in SDLC, SQL Server, MySQL, Power BI, Business Process automation tools, and data analysis tools.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the career portal on SAJIDA Foundation's official website.
2. Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited - Brand Manager
Deadline: September 6
Eligibility:
- M. Pharm degree from a recognised university.
- Prior experience in similar marketing roles within a reputable pharmaceutical manufacturing company, preferably in Oncology or Hematology.
- Business communication skills in both English and Bangla, with strong presentation skills.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
3. United Commercial Bank PLC - Audit Officer
Deadline: September 10
Eligibility:
- Master's/Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Certifications such as CA, CMA, ACCA, or other relevant qualifications (completed or in progress) will be an added advantage.
- Prior experience in relevant areas such as Risk Management, Operations, Compliance, or other related business functions.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. Damien Foundation - Programme Specialist
Deadline: September 13
Eligibility:
- MBBS with Master of Public Health (MPH).
- Prior experience in the Public Health Sector, preferably in TB and Leprosy.
- Technical understanding in TB, Leprosy, and the public health system of Bangladesh along with computer skills.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
