Tech & Startup
Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Thu Aug 1, 2024 10:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 10:41 PM

Tech & Startup

Internet speed might improve within tonight: ISPAB

Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Thu Aug 1, 2024 10:31 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 10:41 PM
Internet cables
Several users have complained about having really slow speed while browsing the internet since the restoration of the internet across the country amidst the ongoing student protests. Image: Jonathan/ Unsplash.

Internet speed in the country might improve tonight, according to the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB). Emdadul Haque, President of ISPAB said on Thursday, "Due to the mass use of Virtual Private Network (VPN), the internet speed was not up to the mark. But we are hopeful that it will improve by tonight."

Several users have complained about having really slow speed while browsing the internet since the restoration of the internet across the country amidst the ongoing student protests.

Rasel, a Natore-based broadband user said, "As a student, I am primarily using social media and online newspapers to keep myself updated about the ongoing student protests. Due to the slow speed of the internet, I am unable to receive correct information."

Internet speed has been especially slow during the afternoon, as per reports from several citizens. A netizen from the capital's Mirpur DOHS area reported that around 2 pm today, download speed was as low as 2 MBPS, as per a scan by Speedtest. However, the speed went up to 23 MBPS at 10 pm.

Not only casual social media users but other site users also experienced troubles because of slow internet speed. Nuzhat Nower, a Dhaka based Project Manager of Devs core, said, "Our work is mostly based on clients. Because of the internet blackout, we already lagged behind our deadline as we could not get confirmation from clients."

"After the restoration of the internet, most software tools are not working properly due to slow internet connection which is causing inefficiency throughout our current works. Also, the recent blackout situation has created a bad brand image of the country for which our prospecting leads are not moving forward with the projects which were supposed to start," she added.

