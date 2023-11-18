iPhone the fastest device in Bangladesh to browse internet: study

A study by Ookla's Speedtest Global Index has positioned Apple's iPhone as the leading device for internet browsing speeds in Bangladesh for Q3 2023. The report, which analyses global internet speed data, indicates a clear edge for Apple devices in the country. The iPhone 14 Pro Max emerges as the top performer, registering a striking median download speed of 45.93 Mbps. This is closely trailed by the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 5G models, which show median download speeds of 44.71 Mbps and 43.84 Mbps, respectively.

The data reveals a median download speed of 34.80 Mbps for Apple devices, outstripping other prominent manufacturers. Following Apple are OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme, each demonstrating varied performances in download and upload speeds, as well as latency.

The study also explored the combined performance of major cell phone manufacturers, confirming Apple's lead in Q3 2023 with a median download speed of 34.80 Mbps. OnePlus, with a median download speed of 30.07 Mbps, and Samsung, at 18.68 Mbps, rank among the top contenders, albeit with a notable gap from Apple's performance.

Xiaomi and Realme, while still offering competitive speeds, find themselves at the lower end of the spectrum with median download speeds of 16.10 Mbps and 15.97 Mbps, respectively.