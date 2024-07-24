Internet blackout: Freelancers in trouble

With the complete shutdown of internet services across Bangladesh for the past five days, life on the digital frontier had come to a grinding halt. Mobile internet access was restricted on July 16 amidst country-wide protests against quota reinstatement in government jobs. Following escalating street violence, a complete internet blackout was suddenly imposed on July 18, with no prior warning. Now, the country's freelancers, whose income depends heavily on internet access, are facing significant financial difficulties.

Timely communication is paramount in online freelancing platforms like Fiverr and Upwork. Freelancers typically rely on the platforms' embedded messaging systems to communicate with clients. Unfortunately, the internet shutdown rendered communication entirely impossible.

Shaikh Abdullah, a Dhaka-based motion designer and video editor working for international clients, shared his experience. "I was negotiating a $500 project with a client," he explained. "The internet abruptly cut out during our discussions, with no prior announcement. After four days of complete inactivity, if the client reports my profile as inactive, it will significantly reduce my profile visibility and overall click-through rate. This, in turn, will lead to a loss of potential clients and ultimately, a decrease in my income."

The global freelancing marketplace operates at a fast pace, with clients and workers adhering to strict deadlines for project orders and deliveries. Failure to deliver on time often results in negative client feedback, which can significantly impact a freelancer's earnings if enough negative ratings accumulate.

Sudiptta Apu, a graphic designer and freelancer based in Khulna, expressed similar concerns. "I had eight ongoing projects worth over $1,000 that are now on hold due to the internet blackout. It's highly likely that clients will seek alternative service providers, as most require urgent and ongoing work."

"For my regular clients outside of online marketplaces, I attempted communication through international calls to India and the USA," Sudiptta added. "However, network issues made proper communication impossible. I fear losing most of my regular clients as well."

The internet shutdown also prevented many freelancers from delivering completed projects. Sohag Islam, a UI/UX designer based in Dhaka and founder of the IT firm Designera, recounted his experience. "I had two deliveries scheduled – one for $1200 and another for $660. Just an hour before the final delivery to the client, I lost internet connectivity. Communication with all my regular clients is completely cut off. The internet shutdown has resulted in a minimum loss of $3,000 for me."

Sohag further stated that he works remotely for a US-based firm, but the internet blackout hampered communication with them as well.

However, broadband internet connections were restored on a limited scale yesterday after 5 days of complete countrywide blackout. Md Emdadul Hoque, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), said earlier today that approximately 40% of broadband connections across the country have been restored, with most lines expected to be operational by the end of the day.