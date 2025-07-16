Honor launches X6c smartphone in Bangladesh

Honor has officially launched the Honor X6c smartphone in Bangladesh at an event on July 15.

According to a press handout, the Honor X6c features a 6.61-inch centre punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on MagicOS 9 based on Android 15. The device also comes with IP64 water and dust resistance, a drop resistance of up to 1.5 metres.

The Honor X6c is powered by a 5,300mAh battery and supports 35W fast charging. The device also comes with an Ultra Power-Saving Mode offering 60 minutes of calls or 13.9 hours of standby with just 2% battery remaining, according to Honor.

As per a press handout, the smartphone has a dedicated AI Button for quick access to intelligent tools like short press for a custom menu, long press for Google Lens. Various AI features like AI Eraser, AI Translation are also available.

Available in Moonlight White, Ocean Cyan, and Midnight Black, the HONOR X6c is priced at BDT 14,999.