Honor 200: A stylish all-rounder

Honor is a relatively new name in Bangladesh when it comes to smartphone brands. The Honor 90 was officially released in the country last October, and their latest offering, the Honor 200, hit the local market just over a month ago. Despite its recent entry, Honor seems eager to make a statement with the Honor 200, which promises to be a high-end device with near-flagship qualities. Let's take a closer look.

Aesthetics

If you're paying BDT 64,999 for a phone, aesthetics will matter to you. And in terms of looks, the Honor 200 definitely stands out. We reviewed the 'Moonlight White' variant, which features a distinctive marble-like finish with a wavy pattern on the back. While the frame is made of plastic, it mimics a glass-like texture, giving it a premium feel.

However, while the frame's design works well, the camera island feels like a bit of a misstep. It doesn't quite blend with the overall aesthetics and feels out of place. The camera bump also protrudes slightly, causing the phone to sometimes wobble when placed flat on a surface. While the Honor 200 can make a fashion statement with its design, the camera island doesn't quite hit the mark in terms of aesthetic cohesion.

Speaking further on aesthetics, despite its official weight of about 187 grams, the phone feels surprisingly light. With its nearly bezel-less design and smooth, marble-like finish, it can feel a bit slippery at times. During our limited testing, we found it difficult to maintain a secure grip. While extended use might improve grip, a transparent back cover seems like the best option, as it allows the unique design to shine through without compromising on safety.

Performance

In terms of performance, the Honor 200 checks a lot of boxes. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a solid choice for this price range. Everyday tasks pose no problem for this device. The device we had for review featured 12 GB RAM, with an extra 12 GB for what is called 'Honor RAM Turbo' - a feature in newer Honor phones that essentially allows background apps to run more smoothly.

During our limited testing, we ran two graphics-heavy games: 'Asphalt Legends' and 'Call of Duty Mobile'. 'Asphalt Legends', set to HD graphics, ran smoothly from start to finish. The finer details, like the shine on the cars' textures, were crisp, and there were no issues with screen transitions or lag. We were able to play comfortably for 20 minutes at a stretch with no problems whatsoever.

'Call of Duty Mobile' delivered even better performance. Despite downloading assets in the background, the game never slowed down. In multiplayer mode, there was no noticeable lag, even during fast-paced actions like sprinting, crouching, or shooting.

The battery performance was also impressive. After playing 'Call of Duty' for about 15 minutes, the battery dropped by only 2%. Even with background apps running and the camera in use, the battery drained very slowly, showcasing efficient power management. While we didn't fully test the battery life, the phone's whopping 5,200 mAh battery performed admirably during our limited testing. Even with intensive tasks like gaming or video recording, the battery's slow drain suggested an excellent balance between performance and longevity.

Photography

At this price point, you would expect a solid camera, and the Honor 200 delivers. It boasts an impressive camera setup: 50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide, plus a 50 MP front camera. The camera offers plenty of features to explore, making it both versatile and fun to use.

In daylight, it captured excellent wide shots of buildings, while close-ups of plants and flowers revealed vivid details. The portrait camera deserves special mention, as it performed well in varying lighting conditions, with outdoor shots particularly striking. Indoors, the camera adjusted smoothly as well, ensuring high-quality results across different environments. Thanks to its auto-adjustment features, anyone can take stunning photos on the go. According to Honor, this phone sports a "studio-level portrait camera", and that claim is certainly noticeable in the quality of portrait shots.

One standout feature is the multi-video mode, which allows you to record with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. While not an entirely new concept, we were able to capture some great footage that highlighted the strengths of both cameras. Additionally, the 'Pro' mode lets you edit photos as you take them, offering ready-to-use filters. Although this feature isn't new either, the powerful camera combined with these creative options makes the Honor 200 a fun choice for both novice and expert photographers alike.

Some photographs taken with Honor 200

Final thoughts

Overall, the Honor 200 is a solid high-performance phone that delivers on expectations for its price range. While the design and handling might not make it ideal for rugged, everyday use, this impression is based on limited testing and could change with time. Its unique look, combined with a powerful camera and strong performance, makes it a worthy investment despite a price tag on the higher end of what we call 'mid-range smartphones'.