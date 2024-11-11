Honor X7c launched in Bangladesh

Honor has recently launched the Honor X7c in Bangladesh. The phone features a 6000mAh battery, 256 GB storage, and Snapdragon 685 processor.

As per a press release, the Honor X7c offers a 6.77-inch HD+ display with 1610 x 720 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The camera system includes a 108 MP main camera, states the press release.

Available in Midnight Black and Forest Green colours, Honor X7c is priced at BDT 22,999.