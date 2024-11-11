Tech & Startup
Mon Nov 11, 2024 05:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 05:37 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

Honor X7c launched in Bangladesh

Mon Nov 11, 2024 05:30 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 05:37 PM
Honor X7c
Honor X7c

Honor has recently launched the Honor X7c in Bangladesh. The phone features a 6000mAh battery, 256 GB storage, and Snapdragon 685 processor.

As per a press release, the Honor X7c offers a 6.77-inch HD+ display with 1610 x 720 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The camera system includes a 108 MP main camera, states the press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Available in Midnight Black and Forest Green colours, Honor X7c is priced at BDT 22,999.

Related topic:
Honor X7cHonorhonor bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Honor 200 Honor 200 Pro Bangladesh

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro launched in Bangladesh

2m ago

Hands on Review: Huawei P9 Lite

8y ago

Bezel-less smartphones, hidden cameras, starring Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo

6y ago
Tablets within 20k Bangladesh

Our picks for tablets within BDT 20,000

1y ago
HONOR 90

HONOR 90 smartphone launched in Bangladesh

1y ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবি দ্রুত পূরণ করা হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

তিনি বলেন, হল তিনদিনে তৈরি করে দেওয়া সম্ভব না, কিন্তু তিনদিনে দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর করতে পারব।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হাতকড়া হাতে থানার টাওয়ারে আসামি

৫২ মিনিট আগে