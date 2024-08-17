Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro launched in Bangladesh

Honor has recently launched two new smartphones in Bangladesh: Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro.

Honor 200 features an OLD full HD+ display, 24 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, 5200 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support. As for the camera, it has a 12 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP telephoto lens.

Honor 200 is available in Moonlight White and Black colours, and is priced at BDT 64,999.

Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch full HD+ resolution with a quad-curve OLED display, 24 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, 5200 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support, and Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0. As for the camera, it comes with a triple rear setup, with 50 MP primary, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 50 MP telephoto lens. It also has a dual front camera setup of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors.

Honor 200 Pro is available in Ocean Cyan and Black colours, and is priced at BDT 84,999.

