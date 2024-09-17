Grameenphone launches latest episode of Lumière featuring Shafiqul Alam Selim

Grameenphone has unveiled the latest episode of its celebrated Lumière series, this time featuring Shafiqul Alam Selim, the visionary behind Karupannya, a green factory in Rangpur known for its innovative architecture and commitment to sustainability. Hosted by Nabila Khalid, the episode provides a rare glimpse into Selim's philosophy, his dedication to environmental consciousness, and his ambition to bring Bangladeshi culture to a global stage.

Shafiqul Alam Selim, a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi handicraft industry, has made a name for himself by pioneering eco-friendly practices. His factory, Karupannya, stands as a testament to his belief in sustainable development, drawing inspiration from local village architecture and the natural environment of Rangpur. In this episode, Selim takes viewers on a journey through the inception of his factory, explaining how traditional Bangladeshi design elements have shaped its green architecture.

Lumière, an initiative by Grameenphone, aims to spotlight individuals who have made significant contributions to Bangladeshi society. By exploring their personal and professional stories, the series seeks to inspire the nation's youth and provide a platform for thought leaders like Selim, whose work aligns with both innovation and cultural preservation.

Now in its second season, after a highly successful debut, Lumière continues to feature influential figures from various fields, with each episode offering an intimate look into their lives. This latest episode remains true to the series' goal of presenting in-depth conversations, and exploring Selim's inspirations, challenges, and vision for the future of Bangladeshi craftsmanship.

Video of Lumière Special Episode [FULL]

The episode, hosted by Nabila Khalid, brings viewers into a personal discussion with Selim, as he reflects on the philosophies driving his work at Karupannya. "The local village architecture and natural environment were the true inspirations behind the design of my factory," Selim shares. "It was important for me to create something sustainable that also honoured the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh." He further discusses his plans to introduce Bangladeshi craftsmanship to a global audience, emphasizing how his factory's design is not just about environmental responsibility, but also about promoting Bangladesh's cultural legacy.

Through this episode, viewers gain insight into the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and modern sustainability, with Selim's story serving as a powerful example of how local values can influence global business practices. Grameenphone's Lumière series continues to inspire with its portrayal of individuals who are shaping the future of Bangladesh, one story at a time.