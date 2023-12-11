Grameenphone launches Club Lumière's first episode featuring Rubaba Dowla

Grameenphone has unveiled Club Lumière, a platform designed to celebrate and explore the human stories behind notable successes. The first episode, spotlighting Rubaba Dowla, has been released, offering an intimate glimpse into her life and career journey.

Club Lumière, aligning with Grameenphone's commitment to delivering refined experiences, marks a notable advancement in the company's progression within the telecommunications sector. The platform is centred around the concept of "Lumière's" – individuals who serve as beacons of hope and inspiration. These figures, celebrated for their personal journeys of resilience and success, resonate with the youth of Bangladesh and contribute to presenting Bangladesh's narrative on a global platform.

Video of Lumière Episode 1: Rubaba Dowla Lumière Episode 1: Rubaba Dowla

The inaugural episode of the Lumière series features Rubaba Dowla, a figure renowned for her proficiency with numbers and her engaging personality. The episode delves into her perceptions, experiences, and the challenges she has overcome, providing an enlightening perspective on her life beyond her professional achievements.

The conversation series is unique in its approach, aiming to present these "Lumière's" not just through the lens of their professional milestones but through their personal stories and qualities that have shaped their paths to success. The content, encapsulated in a series of candid conversations, offers an intimate look at these personalities, highlighting the human elements that are universally relatable and inspirational.

