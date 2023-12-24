Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Dec 24, 2023 10:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 11:21 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Sponsored Content

Grameenphone launches second episode of Club Lumière featuring Miti Sanjana

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Dec 24, 2023 10:56 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 11:21 PM
Second episode of Club Lumière
Grameenphone launches second episode of Club Lumière featuring Miti Sanjana

Grameenphone has aired the second episode of its series Lumière, this time featuring Miti Sanjana, known for her advocacy in equal rights. 

Miti Sanjana, widely recognised for her work in the field of equal rights, is presented in a different context in this episode. The series aims to provide a more comprehensive view of her life, showcasing aspects beyond her professional achievements. This episode contrasts with her public persona, revealing a more personal and relatable side.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lumière Episode 2: Miti Sanjana

Club Lumière is designed to present the stories of individuals who have significantly impacted the Bangladeshi society. It focuses on their journeys, challenges, and personal anecdotes, aiming to inspire the youth and provide a deeper understanding of these personalities.

The latest episode with Miti Sanjana continues the series' tradition of intimate and candid conversations, offering viewers insights into her life and experiences. The episode promises to provide a unique perspective on Sanjana, different from her public image.

Related topic:
GrameenphoneClub LumièreMiti Sanjana
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Smart Bangladesh can be attained before 2041

Grameenphone launches IoT devices

Grameenphone launches IoT devices

1w ago
Petter-Børre Furberg, new Grameenphone chairman

Petter-Børre Furberg, new Grameenphone chairman

GP SIM

GP barred from selling any SIM cards, new or old: BTRC

Lumiere: An extraordinary drive-in movie experience

পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification