Grameenphone launches second episode of Club Lumière featuring Miti Sanjana

Grameenphone has aired the second episode of its series Lumière, this time featuring Miti Sanjana, known for her advocacy in equal rights.

Miti Sanjana, widely recognised for her work in the field of equal rights, is presented in a different context in this episode. The series aims to provide a more comprehensive view of her life, showcasing aspects beyond her professional achievements. This episode contrasts with her public persona, revealing a more personal and relatable side.

Video of Lumière Episode 2: Miti Sanjana Lumière Episode 2: Miti Sanjana

Club Lumière is designed to present the stories of individuals who have significantly impacted the Bangladeshi society. It focuses on their journeys, challenges, and personal anecdotes, aiming to inspire the youth and provide a deeper understanding of these personalities.

The latest episode with Miti Sanjana continues the series' tradition of intimate and candid conversations, offering viewers insights into her life and experiences. The episode promises to provide a unique perspective on Sanjana, different from her public image.