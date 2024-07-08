Network restored: Grameenphone

Technical problems caused the disruption, the operator said in a statement

Grameenphone has said it has restored its network as the customers were complaining about failure to get access to its network.

"Due to technical problems, some of our customers may have faced difficulties in using voice and data services for some time, which has already been restored by our network team. We apologise for the temporary inconvenience caused," Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, head of communications at Grameenphone, said in a statement issued at 5.26pm.

Earlier, mobile phone users from different parts of the country reported not being able to access Grameenphone's network after around 4.40pm today.

Facebook was inundated with complaints from users, who were unable to make calls using their Grameenphone connections.

Most of the customers say that they could not make calls with the Grameenphone network. However, very few say that they are able to make calls.

This is the third time in less than one and a half year to experience such an outage in the country's top mobile phone operator, which has over eight crore customers, 43.52 percent of Bangladesh's overall telecom customer base.

In September last year, mobile phone users in different parts of the country complained about not getting access to Grameenphone's network for over half an hour due to a 'technical glitch'.

On February 23 in 2023, Grameenphone customers from different parts of Bangladesh said they were unable to call other GP numbers.

That time, a GP official told The Daily Star that the disruption took place because of damages to fibre-optic cables at 'three different locations' in the northern regions of the country.

That time the GP network outage lasted for around 2 hours.

The Grameenphone network is essential not only for the general public but also for the defence forces such as the army, navy, and air force for network connectivity.

The police force also relies on the Grameenphone network for their communication needs.