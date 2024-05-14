Grameenphone releases Lumière Season 2’s first episode featuring Shehzad Munim

Grameenphone has unveiled a new episode of the second season of the Lumière series, spotlighting Shehzad Munim, the former Managing Director of British American Tobacco Bangladesh.

Grameenphone has unveiled a new episode of the second season of the Lumière series, spotlighting Shehzad Munim, the former Managing Director of British American Tobacco Bangladesh. This episode delves into Munim's illustrious career, his philosophical approach to life and work, and his fervent passion for cricket, offering viewers a profound glimpse into the life of a remarkable leader.

The new season of The Lumière series lines up a new set of Lumières, building on the success of the first season.

The inaugural episode, hosted by Nabila Khalid, masterfully navigates through Munim's journey, presenting an inspiring narrative of professional triumph and personal insights. It emphasises Munim's philosophy of integrating personal values with professional ethics and his contributions towards nurturing talent and leadership in the corporate world. Munim discusses his upbringing, pivotal moments that tested and built his character, and his lifelong passion for cricket, illustrating how these aspects have influenced his leadership style and decision-making.

The second season of Lumière aims to not only continue the series' tradition of highlighting influential figures but also underscore Grameenphone's commitment to inspiring the youth of Bangladesh. The show's format, where the congenial host candidly engages with guests, allows for deeper storytelling and revelation of lesser-known facets of a Lumière.

Video of Lumière Season 2 Episode 1 Shehzad Munim

In the first episode of the season, Khalid's ability to ask penetrating questions in a casual manner uncovers new layers to Munim's character, enriching the viewer's experience.

The episode also serves as a critical reflective surface for understanding the broader impact of such media initiatives. It exemplifies how storytelling can be a powerful tool for motivation and education, encouraging viewers to draw parallels with their personal aspirations and challenges.

The latest Lumière episode not only entertains but also educates and inspires, cementing Grameenphone's role in shaping a narrative that fosters a more informed and inspired youth.