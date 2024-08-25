Google updates email collaboration features in workspace

The update is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains and is scheduled to be available to all Workspace users by August 26, 2024. Image: Google.

Google is rolling out a new feature in its Workspace apps designed to streamline communication with collaborators. Building on its existing file-sharing capabilities, the company is introducing an option that allows users to directly email collaborators from the sharing dialog of a document.

Previously, when sharing a file, users could notify others that they had been granted viewing, commenting, or editing access. Now, Google Workspace is expanding this functionality to let file owners and editors send custom emails to any collaborator directly from the "Share" menu. This addition is useful for keeping collaborators updated on recent content changes or posing questions to the group.

The update is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains and is scheduled to be available to all Workspace users by August 26, 2024. This feature will be accessible to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google account holders.

To use the new feature, users can click "Share," then select the "Email people on this file" icon next to "People with access." From there, they can choose recipients and draft a personalised message.