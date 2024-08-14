Google unveils Pixel 9 series with advanced AI

Google has officially unveiled its Pixel 9 series at the latest Made by Google hardware event, marking one of the company's most expansive product launches to date. The event showcased four new devices within the Pixel 9 lineup, significant upgrades to other Google hardware, and a suite of new AI-driven features.

Pixel 9 lineup expands with a new Pro variant

Google's Pixel 9 series introduces three slab phones and a foldable model. The lineup includes the base Pixel 9 with a 6.3-inch display, the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL with a 6.8-inch screen, and a new, compact Pixel 9 Pro measuring 6.3 inches. All devices feature a redesigned oval camera housing, the latest G4 Tensor chip, improved battery life, and a new satellite SOS capability.

Pricing for the Pixel 9 begins at $799, reflecting a $100 increase from the previous model, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Shipments for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will commence on 22 August, with the smaller Pixel 9 Pro available from September.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Sleeker and brighter

In addition to the standard Pixel 9 models, Google has introduced the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The foldable device is thinner and taller than its predecessor, featuring larger displays—6.3 inches externally and eight inches internally. It is equipped with the same G4 Tensor chip, and the inner display now boasts a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, significantly higher than the original Pixel Fold's 1,450 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to retail at $1,799, with availability beginning on 4 September.

AI integration takes centre stage

AI functionality is a focal point in Google's new Pixel devices. The Gemini AI assistant, introduced across the lineup, offers advanced capabilities such as in-app information retrieval and photo analysis. Additionally, two new AI-powered apps, Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio, have been launched. Pixel Screenshots allows users to search for information within saved screenshots, while Pixel Studio provides a text-to-image generation tool.

The updated Pixel cameras also benefit from enhanced AI tools, including an "Add Me" feature that can seamlessly insert individuals into group photos by merging multiple scenes. Google's Magic Editor in Google Photos has been upgraded to allow generative AI-powered alterations, such as replacing entire sections of a photo.

Pixel Watch 3: Larger, smarter, and more responsive

Google's Pixel Watch 3 has been revealed with notable enhancements, including a new 45mm model alongside the existing 41mm version. The watch now features an ultra-wideband chip, a brighter display reaching up to 2,000 nits, and a range of new fitness functionalities. A standout addition is the device's ability to detect if the wearer's pulse has stopped, automatically contacting emergency services if the user fails to respond.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 is priced at $349.99, while the 45mm version starts at $399.99, with both models available from 10 September.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Improved design and sound

Google also introduced the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are now smaller, lighter, and equipped with 11-millimeter drivers and the new Tensor A1 chip, designed to enhance active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds feature a wing fin design for better stability during physical activities and offer up to eight hours of playback with ANC enabled, extending to 30 hours with the charging case. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are set to launch on 26 September at a price of $229.

Gemini Live: Voice chat for advanced AI interaction

In addition to hardware updates, Google has begun rolling out Gemini Live, a voice chat option for Gemini Advanced subscribers. This new feature allows users to engage with Google's AI assistant in a conversational manner, similar to ChatGPT's voice assistant, offering responses in one of ten different voices.