New 'Google AI' features coming in Pixel 9: report

A set of AI-centric features, collectively called 'Google AI', is rumored to be included in the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, according to a recent report by the tech news publication Android Authority. Let's take a look at the speculated features in the new lineup of signature Google smartphones.

According to Android Authority, a leaked screenshot shows the following features to be included in Pixel 9's Google AI: Gemini, Circle to Search, Add Me, Screenshots, and Studio. The first two features, Gemini and Circle to Search, are already available on current Pixel devices.

The report states that although the other three features are new, their full functions are yet to be determined. Based on the leaked screenshot, the 'Add Me' feature aims to "include everyone in a group photo". The report speculates that this feature might be similar to Best Take, a feature in Google Pixel 8 that lets users freely edit and stylise group photos.

The 'Screenshots' feature, which states "Find the info you need from your screenshots", is expected to be similar to Microsoft's Recall. Recall, a Windows 11 feature intended for new Copilot Plus PCs, automatically takes screenshots of the user's activity to make it easier for them to find information later. The feature, claimed by netizens to be a significant privacy concern, has currently been paused for public release by Microsoft.

However, the report suggests that Google's take on the Recall-like feature is more privacy-oriented. Instead of automatically capturing everything the user does, it will only work on screenshots taken manually by the user. After a screenshot is taken, the app will add extra information like additional metadata, app names, web links, etc.

The final feature, according to the leaked screenshot, is named Studio and is described as: "You'll imagine it. Pixel creates it." This description suggests a brand new AI image generator, which could work similarly to Gemini, which is already equipped with AI image generation capabilities. Android Authority speculates that this feature might also be similar to Apple's Image Playground, a generative AI tool that creates custom images and emojis for conversations.

Google Pixel 9 has been confirmed for official unveiling on August 13. Stay tuned with us to find out more once the new Pixel lineup is officially announced.