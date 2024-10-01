Leaks suggest Google Pixel 9A might lose camera bar

Despite this departure from previous Pixel models, the overall body design seems to align with the Pixel 9 series and resembles the similar look of current iPhones, including slim bezels around the screen. Image: OnLeaks / Android Headlines.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9A may see a significant design shift, with recent leaks hinting that the device could lose its signature camera bar, according to a recent report by Android Headlines. Rendered images of the Pixel 9A, shared by Android Headlines in collaboration with OnLeaks, have given the first glimpse of the smartphone ahead of its expected release next year.

The most notable change, according to the leaked renders, is the absence of Google's distinctive visor-like camera housing. Instead, the Pixel 9A appears to feature two rear cameras housed in a pill-shaped module that sits almost flush with the phone's back, alongside a flash.

This new design has drawn comparisons to the rear of the iPhone 7 Plus, albeit in a larger form. Despite this departure from previous Pixel models, the overall body design seems to align with the Pixel 9 series and resembles the similar look of current iPhones, including slim bezels around the screen.

Additionally, the report suggests that the Pixel 9A could ship with Android 15, making it one of the first devices to run the upcoming operating system. It may also be the final Pixel model to feature a Samsung-manufactured Tensor chip, with Google reportedly planning to shift to TSMC processors for future devices, beginning in 2025.

Google typically unveils its A-series phones at a time of the year which often coincides with its annual developer conference, Google I/O. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, these early leaks have already sparked interest in the next iteration of Google's lineup.