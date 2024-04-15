Google Photos to launch AI editing tools

AI-powered editing tools will become available to all Google Photos users starting May 15. Image: Google.

Google Photos is set to launch a suite of AI-powered editing tools including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, which will become available to all Google Photos users starting May 15. Users will be able to access these tools for free of cost on a wider range of devices, including Pixel tablets.

One of the features, Magic Editor, was introduced last year on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices. Using generative AI technology, Magic Editor simplifies complex photo editing, allowing users to adjust subjects' positions or transform grey skies into vibrant blue. Google is now expanding access to Magic Editor to all Pixel devices.

For all users on Android and iOS devices, Google Photos will provide 10 Magic Editor saves per month. To have more than 10 saves, users need to be a Pixel device owner or have a Premium Google One plan (2TB and above) which costs BDT 2500 per month after two months of free trial.