Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:40 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Google parent company partners with Hyundai to build EVs

Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:38 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:40 PM
Waymo Robotaxi
Currently, Waymo operates around 700 vehicles and remains the only US company offering fully autonomous robotaxi rides to paying customers. Image: Waymo Robotaxi/Waymo

Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company owned by Google parent Alphabet, is teaming up with South Korean automaker Hyundai to bring electric vehicles to its growing robotaxi fleet in the US. 

According to a recent Reuters report, the partnership will see Hyundai's IONIQ 5 SUVs, manufactured in Georgia, equipped with Waymo's autonomous technology. On-road testing for these vehicles is set to begin by late 2025.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Currently, Waymo operates around 700 vehicles and remains the only US company offering fully autonomous robotaxi rides to paying customers, as per Reuters. The partnership comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to reveal plans for his own robotaxi service, including a ride-hailing platform where Tesla owners could list their cars when not in use.

Waymo's existing fleet includes I-PACE vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover and Zeekr EVs from China's Geely. The addition of Hyundai vehicles will expand, not replace, its current range, states Reuters. This year, Waymo opened up its service to the general public in San Francisco, expanded in Phoenix, and extended operations to Los Angeles and the San Francisco Peninsula.

Hyundai's global COO, Jose Munoz, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that their manufacturing facility is preparing to deliver a substantial number of vehicles to support Waymo's expansion. Both companies are exploring further opportunities for future projects.

Despite regulatory challenges and scepticism surrounding autonomous vehicles, Alphabet remains committed, with plans for a $5 billion multi-year investment in Waymo. In August 2024, Waymo reported doubling its paid rides to 100,000 per week in just three months, further states the report.

Related topic:
AlphabetGoogleHyundaiEVelectric vehiclerobotaxi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Beijing powers up into car wars battleground

5m ago
EV battery charging

Solid-state batteries: the future of the EV industry?

1y ago

Google gets 348,085 'forget' requests in Europe

8y ago
Google logo

US says weighing big changes at Google, including breakup

3h ago
Tesla logo

Tesla reportedly drops plan to build low-cost EV

6m ago
বাণিজ্য ঘাটতি
|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-আগস্টে বাণিজ্য ঘাটতি কমেছে ২৯০ মিলিয়ন ডলার

বাণিজ্য ঘাটতি কমার কারণ আমদানি খরচ কমে যাওয়ার পাশাপাশি রপ্তানি বেড়ে যাওয়া।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এনআইডির তথ্য ফাঁস ও বিক্রির অভিযোগে জয়-পলকসহ ১৯ জনের নামে মামলা

২৫ মিনিট আগে