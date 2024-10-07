Google parent company partners with Hyundai to build EVs

Currently, Waymo operates around 700 vehicles and remains the only US company offering fully autonomous robotaxi rides to paying customers. Image: Waymo Robotaxi/Waymo

Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company owned by Google parent Alphabet, is teaming up with South Korean automaker Hyundai to bring electric vehicles to its growing robotaxi fleet in the US.

According to a recent Reuters report, the partnership will see Hyundai's IONIQ 5 SUVs, manufactured in Georgia, equipped with Waymo's autonomous technology. On-road testing for these vehicles is set to begin by late 2025.

Currently, Waymo operates around 700 vehicles and remains the only US company offering fully autonomous robotaxi rides to paying customers, as per Reuters. The partnership comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to reveal plans for his own robotaxi service, including a ride-hailing platform where Tesla owners could list their cars when not in use.

Waymo's existing fleet includes I-PACE vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover and Zeekr EVs from China's Geely. The addition of Hyundai vehicles will expand, not replace, its current range, states Reuters. This year, Waymo opened up its service to the general public in San Francisco, expanded in Phoenix, and extended operations to Los Angeles and the San Francisco Peninsula.

Hyundai's global COO, Jose Munoz, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that their manufacturing facility is preparing to deliver a substantial number of vehicles to support Waymo's expansion. Both companies are exploring further opportunities for future projects.

Despite regulatory challenges and scepticism surrounding autonomous vehicles, Alphabet remains committed, with plans for a $5 billion multi-year investment in Waymo. In August 2024, Waymo reported doubling its paid rides to 100,000 per week in just three months, further states the report.