Elon Musk plans supercomputer to power xAI's Grok: report

Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is reportedly planning on building a supercomputer to power the next version of xAI's chatbot Grok, according to the American tech publication The Information. As per the report, Elon Musk told investors that the supercomputer is planned to be four times bigger than modern GPU clusters.

Musk said he wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report, adding that xAI could partner with Oracle to develop the massive computer.

xAI could not be immediately reached for comment. Oracle did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

When completed, the connected groups of chips — Nvidia's flagship H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) — would be at least four times the size of the biggest GPU clusters that exist today, The Information reported quoting Musk from a presentation made to investors in May.

Nvidia's H100 family of powerful GPUs dominate the data centre chip market for AI but can be hard to obtain due to high demand.

Musk founded xAI last year as a challenger to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Earlier this year, Musk said training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, adding that the Grok 3 model and beyond will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.