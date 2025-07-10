Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:18 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

Elon Musk's xAI launches Grok 4 AI model and $300/month premium plan

Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:18 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:09 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:18 PM
Elon Musk Grok
xAI claims both of the new versions of Grok demonstrate superior performance on academic benchmarks compared to competitors like Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI's models. Photo: AFP

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has recently introduced its newest AI model, Grok 4, alongside a premium $300-per-month 'SuperGrok Heavy' subscription plan. 

The updated AI system features two versions: the standard Grok 4 model and an enhanced Grok 4 Heavy variant. xAI claims both demonstrate superior performance on academic benchmarks compared to competitors like Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI's models.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to company data, the Heavy version achieved 44.4% accuracy on the 'Humanity's Last Exam' assessment when using tools, nearly double of Gemini's score.  

The premium SuperGrok Heavy subscription at $300 per month grants early access to upcoming xAI products scheduled for release through October, including an AI coding model, multimodal agent, and video generation tools. 

The launch comes amid significant upheaval at X, where CEO Linda Yaccarino, appointed in May 2023 following Musk's acquisition of Twitter, is suddenly stepping down after two years, with no immediate replacement named. There has also been a recent controversy in which Grok's automated X account generated antisemitic content, prompting temporary restrictions and guideline adjustments, though Musk avoided addressing these issues during Grok 4's announcement.

Related topic:
Elon MuskxaiGrokgrok 4Grok new modelAI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Elon Musk xAI

xAI to launch its own app soon: Report

7m ago
Meta Scale AI

Meta invests $14.8 bln in Scale AI, hires its 28-year-old CEO

3w ago
xAI Grok

xAI’s Grok chatbot is now available as open-source on Github

1y ago

My em dashes are showing – Am I AI?

4d ago

USAID to be shut in cost-cutting drive

5m ago
নগদ, মোবাইল আর্থিক সেবা, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|বাণিজ্য

নগদের জন্য নতুন বিনিয়োগকারী খুঁজবে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

আহসান এইচ মনসুর বলেন, ‘একটি বড় টেলিকম প্রতিষ্ঠান নগদের দায়িত্ব নিতে পারে। কারণ তাদের প্রয়োজনীয় প্রযুক্তিগত জ্ঞান আছে। একটি বড় আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানও এটি নিতে পারে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

জুনে ৭৪৩ সড়ক-রেল-নৌ দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ৭৮০, আহত ১৯১৬: যাত্রী কল্যাণ সমিতি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে