Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has recently introduced its newest AI model, Grok 4, alongside a premium $300-per-month 'SuperGrok Heavy' subscription plan.

The updated AI system features two versions: the standard Grok 4 model and an enhanced Grok 4 Heavy variant. xAI claims both demonstrate superior performance on academic benchmarks compared to competitors like Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI's models.

According to company data, the Heavy version achieved 44.4% accuracy on the 'Humanity's Last Exam' assessment when using tools, nearly double of Gemini's score.

The premium SuperGrok Heavy subscription at $300 per month grants early access to upcoming xAI products scheduled for release through October, including an AI coding model, multimodal agent, and video generation tools.

The launch comes amid significant upheaval at X, where CEO Linda Yaccarino, appointed in May 2023 following Musk's acquisition of Twitter, is suddenly stepping down after two years, with no immediate replacement named. There has also been a recent controversy in which Grok's automated X account generated antisemitic content, prompting temporary restrictions and guideline adjustments, though Musk avoided addressing these issues during Grok 4's announcement.