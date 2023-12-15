Elon Musk to open his own university in Texas

The school will focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, is set to establish a new educational institution in Austin, Texas, focusing on primary and secondary education. This initiative emerges from a recent tax filing which outlines the creation of a school dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects.

According to Bloomberg's report on the filing, the yet-to-be-named school will be supported by a substantial $100 million donation from Musk's charity, The Foundation. Additionally, student tuition will also contribute to the funding. The school plans to initially enroll 50 students, with the criteria for admission centering around attributes like academic curiosity and discipline, independence, and innovation.

The educational model will incorporate both in-person and remote learning experiences, leveraging distance education technologies. This approach aims to cater to local students and provide accessible learning opportunities for a wider audience.

Musk's vision for the school doesn't stop at secondary education. Once the school is successfully operating, plans are in place to expand it into a university. This expansion will involve seeking accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Commission on Colleges.

Musk's interest in innovative education is not new. In 2015, he discussed enrolling his children in Ad Astra (now Astra Nova), a non-profit experimental school he founded in California.