'Droidcon Bangladesh 2025' to be held on June 20-21

One of the world's most popular Android developer conferences, 'droidcon', is set to be hosted in Dhaka. The two-day event will take place on June 20 and 21, 2025, at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

According to a press release, more than 500 participants from home and abroad are expected to join the event. There will be 19 international speakers and over 20 technical sessions. Named 'droidcon Bangladesh 2025', the event is expected to be a large gathering of Bangladeshi Android developers.

The first day of the conference will begin with an opening ceremony followed by 10 sessions. These sessions will include keynote speeches, lightning talks, and deep discussions on technology. The main topics include Kotlin, Flutter, clean architecture, user interface design, and real developer journey stories. Participants will learn how to build better Android apps and hear valuable experiences from startup founders and tech professionals.

The second day will have 9 more sessions. These will include topics like Android security, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mobile testing, Kotlin Multiplatform, and engineering leadership.

The conference will focus on topics such as Android and Kotlin development, cross-platform tools like Flutter and Kotlin Multiplatform, user experience and accessibility, clean code practices, software architecture, and leadership in engineering. There will also be sessions on how AI and modern tools help developers debug, test, and improve mobile apps, states the press release.

The last 'droidcon' event in Bangladesh was held in Dhaka in 2017, where over 300 developers joined, adds the press release. This year's event is open to developers, students, tech companies, hiring managers, and anyone interested in Android and technology.