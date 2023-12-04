Curtain closes for Banglalink Ennovators 7.0

The grand finale of Ennovators 7.0, a digital ideation competition hosted by Banglalink Digital Communications Limited was held on 4 December at Capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon ballroom.

In the grand finale, top 5 teams presented their artificial intelligence (AI) related solutions. Among the top 5 teams, the jury selected Team "On The Edge" as the champion team for their SME orientated solution. The champion team will get an opportunity to visit VEON in Dubai, UAE, on a fully sponsored trip.

'Team Rocket' became 1st runner up with their project LevelUP.ai for entrepreneurs to retain customers. '4-of-a-kind' was awarded 2nd runner up for their healthcare solution idea respectively. The top three teams will also be getting fast tracked to the Assessment Centre of Banglalink's flagship Strategic Assistant Program.

Moreover, the top five teams secured priority admission to Banglalink's Internship Program, which offers first-hand corporate experiences to young professionals. The top 40 participants will also get fast-tracked into Banglalink's Campus Ambassador Program.

Kaan Terzioğlu, Group CEO of VEON, said, "I was amazed by the talent and potential of the young Innovators in Bangladesh who are leading the digital transformation of their country. The Ennovators 7.0 finale was a showcase of brilliant ideas and solutions that can make a positive impact on society. I am proud of Banglalink for creating such a platform and supporting the digital journey of Bangladesh. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to advancing the digital progress of the country."

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, "Large corporations should provide opportunities to our youth so they can thrive and lead our nation towards the future. I am impressed by the creativity and innovation of the contestants, who have used artificial intelligence to create solutions that transcend boundaries and redefine what is possible."

According to a press release, the seventh edition of Ennovators program received 35,000 registrations from all over the country. After preliminary screening, the selected participants got the opportunity to enhance their skills through workshops, grooming sessions, boot camps etc. They also received guidance and mentorship from senior officials of Banglalink and various experts.