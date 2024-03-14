Business
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 14, 2024 05:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 05:38 PM

Business

Banglalink receives unified licence

Star Business Report
Thu Mar 14, 2024 05:32 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 05:38 PM
Photo: Banglalink

Banglalink today received unified licences from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). 

The licences are 'Cellular mobile services operator licence' along with 'Radio communications apparatus licence for cellular mobile services', which will work as a unified licence for 2G, 3G, 4G and the upcoming 5G technologies combined.

Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of the BTRC, handed over the documents of the licence to Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, at the commission office in Dhaka.

This comes three days after the regulator awarded these licences to Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk.

Kaan Terzioğlu, group CEO of VEON, said this unified licence marks a timely initiative in their commitment to delivering customers the best-in-class digital experiences.

The BTRC chairman appreciated Banglalink's dedication to fulfilling corporate governance standards and their role in shaping a digitally advanced future.  

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, expressed enthusiasm over the acquisition of the unified licence, stating it marks a crucial advancement in their quest to pioneer innovative digital services through nationwide network coverage.

