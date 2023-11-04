Banglalink, Teletalk to allow customers to use each other's networks

The two operators announced national roaming field trial

Banglalink and Teletalk have announced national roaming field trial in Bangladesh, which will enable the customers of the two operators to use each other's network coverage for the first time in the country.

Through this field trial, both operators will be testing the seamless switching of alternative networks in areas with coverage gaps in various regions across the country, according to statements of the telecom division and Banglalink.

The first phase is being tested for post-paid voice and SMS services in specific regions throughout the country.

The following phases will include testing for pre-paid and data services.

This strategic collaboration will enhance mobile connectivity for Teletalk and Banglalink customers across the country while promoting network sharing between the two operators. Upon completion of the field trial, the service will be available for commercial use where customers will enjoy expanded, seamless national coverage for all services, while promoting energy conservation and green infrastructure development for the country.

This service is currently available in 22 countries including India, Pakistan, Thailand, United Kingdom and others.

"I am happy to see this partnership between Teletalk and Banglalink and believe that this initiative will open up the possibility of network sharing among telecommunication operators in Bangladesh," said Post and Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

"It is indeed a win-win situation for both the operators, as it will enable them to share each other's resources. Specifically, through this, Teletalk can expand its network coverage by utilising more than 15,000 Banglalink sites across the country."

"I eagerly anticipate the commercial launch of this trial, which I believe will represent an innovative step forward in realizing our vision of a Smart Bangladesh."

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said: "Banglalink is proud to partner with Teletalk when pioneering another initiative for sharing of telecommunication infrastructure. This initiative, a first of its kind in Bangladesh, reflects our commitment to the realization of the government's Smart Bangladesh vision."

"When launched commercially, this will offer customers of both operators a seamless, high-quality network experience nationwide. The successful implementation of this field trial will not only enhance our services but also pave the way for future cross-industry partnerships and opportunities."