Farhan Musfique
Sun May 12, 2024 06:47 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 06:56 PM

'Crisis Requital' wins MLBB Champions Battle (MCB) Season 3

Crisis Requital
Crisis Requital, an esports team from Bangladesh, won the finals of MLBB Champions Battle (MCB) Season 3, the official Bangladeshi tournament for the mobile game 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'. The team emerged victorious after a 7-match series final against the runner-ups Kral's Council with a final score of 4-2.

The team named 'Crisis Requital' consists of Afnan Hossain (Ember) as the team leader, Ihsas Chisty (Soarin), Sabbir Hossain (Ace), Imam Hossain Alvi (Strife), and Al Hossain (Wizard), all of whom showed teamwork, passion, and skills in their gameplay to become the champion against Kral's Council, a team that won Discovery Cup (D1) Cup last year in 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'.

The final's MVP title was awarded to Afnan Hossain (Ember) for his leadership and performance in guiding Crisis Requital to victory. As the champions of MCB Season 3, Crisis Requital claimed US$4,000 as prize money.

MBC finals
Two Bangladeshi teams qualify for MLBB World Cup South Asia

Both the finalist teams: Crisis Requital and Kral's Council, also received the opportunity to represent Bangladesh in the upcoming MLBB World Cup South Asia qualifiers.

Mobile Legends Bangladeshmlbb world cupMCB Season 3esports bangladesh
