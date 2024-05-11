Two Bangladeshi teams qualify for MLBB World Cup South Asia

By reaching the MCB Season 3 finals, both teams have qualified for the South Asian round of the MLBB World Cup, to be held later this year.

Two Bangladeshi esports teams, CMF Kral's Council and MLT Crisis Requital, have reached the finals of the MLBB Champions Battle (MCB) Season 3, the official Bangladeshi tournament for the mobile game 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'. Subsequently, by reaching the finals, both teams have qualified for the South Asian round of the MLBB World Cup, to be held later this year.

The MCB S3 tournament, which began on April 18 this year, is set to have its final match on May 11. About 180 esports teams from Bangladesh have participated in this tournament, with the prize money set at US$ 4000.

Kral's Council secured their spot in the final by dominating the upper bracket, defeating Team Blank Nation 3-0 in the 5-match series (Bo5) in the upper bracket semi final. The team, consisting of Esrak Hasan (xPerfect), Arafat Hossain (Koshai), Karib Ahmed (Karib), Rubayet Ahmed (Dash), and Tanvir Hossain (Xecution), secured several championships last year, including being the current champion of the Discovery One (D1) Cup.

Crisis Requital, the other finalist team, fought their way through the lower bracket with a roster comprising seasoned veterans. The team, consisting of Al Hossain (Wizard), Sabbir Hossain (Ace), Imam Hossain Alvi (Strife), Ihsas Chisty (Soarin), Afnan Hossain (Ember), defeated Team Blank Nation by 3-1 in the 5-match series (Bo5) lower bracket semifinal.

As the anticipation builds for the final match, fans eagerly await the clash between these two powerhouse teams. The MLBB Champions Battle (MCB) Season 3 finale is set to be a spectacle of skill, teamwork, and action, as Krals Council and Crisis Requital will battle it out for supremacy in the Mobile Legends gaming arena.