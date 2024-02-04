Second edition of Women Valorant Championship finds its Champions

The grand finals of the second edition of eBlaze Women Series Valorant Championship 2024, hosted by EMK Center, has just wrapped up. Last year's winners, team 'Morposix Celestials', clinched the championship this year as well by defeating team 'Hellbent Caraxes' with a score of 2-1 in the final game.

Held at the EMK Center Gulshan Avenue on February 3, the tournament had a total prize pool of BDT 80k, with 8 female-only teams competing in the Valorant League segment. In the finals, Valorant enthusiasts were treated to a clash between the teams Morphosix Celestials and Hellbent Caraxes. The champion team received BDT 50k as prize money, with the runners-up receiving BDT 20k. Team Alt F4 was the second runner-up and secured BDT 7k as prize money.

The eBlaze Women Series Valorant Championship Grand Finale was sponsored by EMK Center, Zenetic Esports, eBlaze esports. The first edition of this all-female Valorant tournament first took place in 2023. As per the organisers, responses from the female esports community in Bangladesh helped the continuation of this tournament. As such, they plan to arrange this tournament annually.

As the gaming scene in Bangladesh continues to flourish, events like these serve as a testament to the country's growing prominence in female esports. The anticipation for the next season of the Female Valorant Championship is already building, promising even more thrilling moments for female gamers and fans alike.