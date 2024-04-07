Bangladeshi all-female Valorant teams qualify for international tournament

Team Hexagon and Team Celestial outperfored competitors from Pakistan, Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka to secure their spots in this tournament. Image: Courtesy

Two all-female Valorant teams from Bangladesh, Team Hexagon and Team Celestials, have secured qualification for the South Asian round of the VCT Game Changers tournament, an esports event officially hosted by Riot Games, the maker of Valorant.

Team Hexagon and Team Celestial demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the qualifying rounds, outperforming numerous competitors from Pakistan, Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka to secure their spots in the acclaimed tournament.

Team Hexagon, led by Noxiana, showcased impressive coordination and tactical prowess, dominating their opponents with precision and finesse. Speaking about their qualification, Zarrin expressed her team's excitement, stating, "Qualifying for the VCT Game Changers South Asia tournament is a dream come true for us. We have worked tirelessly to reach this stage, and we are ready to showcase our skills on the international stage."

Meanwhile, Team Celestials, captained by Rimsha Iqbal, displayed determination in their journey to qualification, overcoming formidable opponents with grit. Rimsha shared her team's sentiments, stating, "Securing a spot in the VCT Game Changers South Asia tournament is a testament to our hard work and dedication. We are proud to represent Bangladesh on such a prestigious platform and are eager to make our mark in the tournament."