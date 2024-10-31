Chinese electric bike AIMA launched in Bangladesh

The electric motorbike AIMA F626 has been launched in Bangladesh.

The bike features a maximum speed of 45 km/h, can travel up to 80 kilometres on a single charge, and takes 7-8 hours to be charged completely, according to a press release.

The bike is equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The 800 W motorbike also features a 72 V, 22 Ah graphene lead-acid battery.

The motorbike comes with a two-year warranty on the motor, and varying warranty periods for other components, including the battery, further states the press release. The bike weighs 106 kg with the battery.

The AIMA F626 is priced at BDT 127,500.