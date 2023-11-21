BTRC to audit Teletalk for the first time

This marks the first time that the government telecom operator Teletalk is being formally audited by the regulatory commission.

Following a recent policy decision, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has taken the initiative to conduct a comprehensive audit of Teletalk, the state-owned telecom company, for the first time.

Teletalk, as a state-owned entity, holds an important position in providing mobile and data services to a substantial portion of the population. The audit aims to assess the company's operations, financial health, and adherence to regulatory guidelines. When asked about the initiative, Musfiq Mannan Choudhury, Commissioner of BTRC, said, "We have already issued files to audit Teletalk".

Previously, BTRC has conducted audits of the three private operators, namely Grameenphone, Robi, and Banglalink. However, this marks the first time that the government telecom operator Teletalk is being formally audited by the regulatory commission.

As per official sources, the regulatory body has received audit objections of more than BDT 14 thousand crore from the three private operators. BTRC has thus far collected a part of that amount, with the rest being collected in an ongoing process.