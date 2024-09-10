Emdad ul Bari appointed as BTRC chairman

Md Emdad ul Bari has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

He will serve a three-year term, according to a notification from the public administration division.

A retired Major General, Bari served as director general of Systems and Services at the BTRC from January 2015 to February 2018.

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of key regulations for the telecom market and services, including tower sharing, mobile number portability, telecom value-added services, and significant market power.

Bari has also served as the director general of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and vice-chancellor of the Bangladesh University of Professionals.